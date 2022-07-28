Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Willing To 'Join Liverpool' As He Has 'No Loyalty To Manchester United' Claims Pundit

Reports claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo had told Manchester United to terminate his contract to allow him to leave, but would Liverpool throw their hat into the mix?

Liverpool's arch-rivals Manchester United are currently involved in two of the transfer window's biggest sagas. The hope of getting Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong not going their way and now doing all they can to keep star man Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo

With The Reds losing three forwards from last season including Sadio Mane and recent reports suggesting the potential outgoing of Roberto Fimrino, the club may have no other choice but to bring another forward in.

If the Brazilian were to leave, it would leave Jurgen Klopp quite short in the attacking department after losing four and only bringing in one, Darwin Nunez.

Despite Manchester United's best efforts, Ronaldo is adamant as ever that he no longer wants to play there and his agent Jorge Mendes is asking around Europe to save him. 

Would the former Real Madrid and Juventus star be a great addition to Jurgen Klopp this season and would he join United's fierce rivals? Well, according to former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor, he would.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mohamed Salah Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking on TalkSPORT, the pundit claimed that if Cristiano Ronaldo could join Liverpool this season, he would. He also stated that he doesn't believe the Portuguese superstar has loyalty to any of his former clubs.

“Cristiano Ronaldo would join Liverpool this summer if he could.

“I don’t think Ronaldo has any loyalty to United, Real Madrid, or Juventus.”

Imagine Cristiano Ronaldo guiding Liverpool to another Premier League title...

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolReal MadridManchester UnitedJuventus

Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Roberto Firmino Set To Stay At Anfield After Liverpool 'Reject' €22.5m From Juventus

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
imago1011753733h
Articles

Jurgen Klopp Confirms Both Alisson and Jota Will Miss Community Shield Game

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'He Is One Of The Best, If Not The Best' - Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Praised By International Teammate

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
AXA Training Centre
Quotes

'When I Put The Shirt On It Means Everything To Me' - Lucy Parry On Signing Her First Professional Contract With Liverpool Women

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago
Liverpool Squad
News

Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - August 2022 - Premier League

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate Joel Matip
Articles

Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Manchester City | Community Shield | What Clues Did Klopp Give Us During RB Salzburg Defeat?

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Roberto Firmino’s Transfer To Juventus ‘Almost Done’

By Damon Carr7 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

‘He Has a Real Opportunity to Be Starting for England at the World Cup’ - Ex-England International Backs Trent Alexander-Arnold for World Cup Place

By Matty Orme7 hours ago