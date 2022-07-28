Cristiano Ronaldo Willing To 'Join Liverpool' As He Has 'No Loyalty To Manchester United' Claims Pundit

Reports claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo had told Manchester United to terminate his contract to allow him to leave, but would Liverpool throw their hat into the mix?

Liverpool's arch-rivals Manchester United are currently involved in two of the transfer window's biggest sagas. The hope of getting Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong not going their way and now doing all they can to keep star man Cristiano Ronaldo.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

With The Reds losing three forwards from last season including Sadio Mane and recent reports suggesting the potential outgoing of Roberto Fimrino, the club may have no other choice but to bring another forward in.

If the Brazilian were to leave, it would leave Jurgen Klopp quite short in the attacking department after losing four and only bringing in one, Darwin Nunez.

Despite Manchester United's best efforts, Ronaldo is adamant as ever that he no longer wants to play there and his agent Jorge Mendes is asking around Europe to save him.

Would the former Real Madrid and Juventus star be a great addition to Jurgen Klopp this season and would he join United's fierce rivals? Well, according to former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor, he would.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Speaking on TalkSPORT, the pundit claimed that if Cristiano Ronaldo could join Liverpool this season, he would. He also stated that he doesn't believe the Portuguese superstar has loyalty to any of his former clubs.

“Cristiano Ronaldo would join Liverpool this summer if he could.

“I don’t think Ronaldo has any loyalty to United, Real Madrid, or Juventus.”

Imagine Cristiano Ronaldo guiding Liverpool to another Premier League title...

