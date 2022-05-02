Skip to main content

'Crypto Is The Way Forward' - Former Player On Reports Liverpool Are In Talks Over 'Controversial' Shirt Sponsorship

Former Arsenal and Everton player Kevin Campbell has been speaking in a recent interview about reports that Liverpool could enter into a shirt sponsorship deal with companies from the cryptocurrency sector.

Cryptocurrency

David Ornstein revealed in his column for The Athletic that a crypto exchange firm and a blockchain platform are among those in discussions to take over from British Bank Standard Chartered as the main shirt sponsor.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell believes that this is something people will have to get used to as cryptocurrency may well represent what the future looks like.

“Crypto is the way forward and people better get used to it.

“They better get used to it. Everything is going digital whether people like it or not. Cryptocurrency is coming. It is all coming.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I’m sure if Liverpool are the first to do this sort of deal, they won’t be the last. Other clubs will follow, 100 percent. Money talks at the end of the day.”

Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered

Regardless of what the future holds and as the club holds discussions with interested parties, Standard Chartered will continue to be the shirt sponsor for Liverpool for the 2022/23 season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Sadio Mane
Quotes

'Where Was VAR?' - Former Referee Says Sadio Mane Should Be Banned For Challenge In Liverpool's Victory Over Newcastle (Watch Footage)

By Neil Andrew14 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez Move From Benfica To Liverpool 'Assumed' To Be Almost Done States Reliable Journalist

By Damon Carr16 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
Quotes

'I Know Pep Will Be An Outstanding Manager' - Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp On His Assistant Pep Lijnders

By Neil Andrew32 minutes ago
James Milner
News

Report: Liverpool Offer James Milner New Contract With Midfielder Set To Stay For Another Year

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Villarreal
Match Coverage

Villarreal vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

'It Was A Sending Off' - Former Player Fumes At Merseyside Derby Flashpoint With Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane (Watch Footage)

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

Liverpool Legend Predicts Roberto Firmino To Start The 'Biggest Games' Ahead Of Luis Diaz

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Naby Keita Anthony Gordon dive
Quotes

'Premier League Referees Aren't Favouring Liverpool' - John Barnes Gives Verdict On Merseyside Derby Controversy

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago