'Crypto Is The Way Forward' - Former Player On Reports Liverpool Are In Talks Over 'Controversial' Shirt Sponsorship
Former Arsenal and Everton player Kevin Campbell has been speaking in a recent interview about reports that Liverpool could enter into a shirt sponsorship deal with companies from the cryptocurrency sector.
David Ornstein revealed in his column for The Athletic that a crypto exchange firm and a blockchain platform are among those in discussions to take over from British Bank Standard Chartered as the main shirt sponsor.
Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell believes that this is something people will have to get used to as cryptocurrency may well represent what the future looks like.
“Crypto is the way forward and people better get used to it.
“They better get used to it. Everything is going digital whether people like it or not. Cryptocurrency is coming. It is all coming.
Read More
“I’m sure if Liverpool are the first to do this sort of deal, they won’t be the last. Other clubs will follow, 100 percent. Money talks at the end of the day.”
Regardless of what the future holds and as the club holds discussions with interested parties, Standard Chartered will continue to be the shirt sponsor for Liverpool for the 2022/23 season.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Newcastle United 0-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Keita Wins It For Impressive Reds
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
- Official: Jurgen Klopp Signs New Deal At Liverpool Until 2026
- 'Jurgen Said To Me Ya Know, He'd Sign A New Contract Ya Know, He Said So' - Twitter Reacts To Reports Liverpool Have Opened Talks Over Extending Klopp's Stay
- Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal | Match Highlights | Champions League Semi-Final First Leg
- Report: Liverpool Agree To Personal Terms With Benfica Star Darwin Nunez Ahead Of Summer Transfer
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |