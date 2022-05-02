'Crypto Is The Way Forward' - Former Player On Reports Liverpool Are In Talks Over 'Controversial' Shirt Sponsorship

Former Arsenal and Everton player Kevin Campbell has been speaking in a recent interview about reports that Liverpool could enter into a shirt sponsorship deal with companies from the cryptocurrency sector.

David Ornstein revealed in his column for The Athletic that a crypto exchange firm and a blockchain platform are among those in discussions to take over from British Bank Standard Chartered as the main shirt sponsor.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell believes that this is something people will have to get used to as cryptocurrency may well represent what the future looks like.

“Crypto is the way forward and people better get used to it.

“They better get used to it. Everything is going digital whether people like it or not. Cryptocurrency is coming. It is all coming.

“I’m sure if Liverpool are the first to do this sort of deal, they won’t be the last. Other clubs will follow, 100 percent. Money talks at the end of the day.”

Regardless of what the future holds and as the club holds discussions with interested parties, Standard Chartered will continue to be the shirt sponsor for Liverpool for the 2022/23 season.

