‘I’m Excited’ - Curtis Jones on His Goals for the Rest of the Season With Liverpool

Liverpool's Curtis Jones has had a rough few months and the midfielder has spoken about what his goals and targets are for the reason of the season.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have had a bit of a issue over the past few months with a shortage of midfielders.

Thiago, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones have all had issue that have kept them out for a period of time.

Curtis Jones was starting to have a breakthrough season before he was injured in training.

The midfielder then contracted COVID and his total time racked up to about three months out.

Finally fit and ready to go again, Curtis Jones has spoken about his injuries and what his goal is for the rest of the season.

"A goal for the season was to get into the team, play, goals, assists and to help the team," said Jones.

"I was doing that well and then it was the day before a huge game at Anfield against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and I got poked in my eye.

"From then, I'm out for six-and-a-half weeks. I came back, trained twice and then COVID.

"So it's been a hard two, three months but I'm back now, I'm working hard and I'm excited."

