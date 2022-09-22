Darwin Nunez Does Not Feature In Jurgen Klopp's Best Liverpool Team - Pundit
It has been a mixed start to the Liverpool career of Darwin Nunez who signed from Benfica in the summer for what could end up being a record fee.
The Uruguayan impressed in the Community Shield and off the bench against Fulham, scoring in both games before being sent off against Crystal Palace.
Since returning from suspension, whilst he has looked a goal threat he is yet to really take off in the goal-scoring stakes and Diogo Jota was preferred to start Liverpool's last match against Ajax.
Gabby Agbonlahor was asked by Football Insider whether he felt that Nunez had now slipped behind the Portuguese in the Liverpool pecking order and gave a resounding answer.
“1000 percent. If you look at Liverpool’s best side, you’d say (Diogo) Jota, (Mohamed) Salah, and (Luis) Diaz as the front three. All can interchange positions.
“Nunez hasn’t got used to the Premier League yet. I feel like he will, he just needs to keep working hard, be patient and get used to the Premier League.
“Sometimes it takes people longer than others. It’s not taken (Erling) Haaland long but Nunez might take a season to get used to it and his numbers might be low this season.
“If you’re choosing your best Liverpool side and Jurgen Klopp is, then I feel like he’s not in it.”
LFCTR Verdict
There was always going to be a period of time that Nunez needed to settle but he has shown some promising signs.
When everyone is fit, Klopp has a vast array of attacking options available to him including the likes of Salah, Diaz, and Roberto Firmino and that can only be a good thing.
