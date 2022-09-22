Skip to main content
Darwin Nunez Does Not Feature In Jurgen Klopp's Best Liverpool Team - Pundit

IMAGO / PA Images

Darwin Nunez Does Not Feature In Jurgen Klopp's Best Liverpool Team - Pundit

Former England international claims that Diogo Jota is ahead of Uruguayan in Liverpool pecking order.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It has been a mixed start to the Liverpool career of Darwin Nunez who signed from Benfica in the summer for what could end up being a record fee.

The Uruguayan impressed in the Community Shield and off the bench against Fulham, scoring in both games before being sent off against Crystal Palace.

Darwin Nunez

Since returning from suspension, whilst he has looked a goal threat he is yet to really take off in the goal-scoring stakes and Diogo Jota was preferred to start Liverpool's last match against Ajax.

Gabby Agbonlahor was asked by Football Insider whether he felt that Nunez had now slipped behind the Portuguese in the Liverpool pecking order and gave a resounding answer.

“1000 percent. If you look at Liverpool’s best side, you’d say (Diogo) Jota, (Mohamed) Salah, and (Luis) Diaz as the front three. All can interchange positions.

“Nunez hasn’t got used to the Premier League yet. I feel like he will, he just needs to keep working hard, be patient and get used to the Premier League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Sometimes it takes people longer than others. It’s not taken (Erling) Haaland long but Nunez might take a season to get used to it and his numbers might be low this season.

“If you’re choosing your best Liverpool side and Jurgen Klopp is, then I feel like he’s not in it.”

Liverpool Diogo Jota

LFCTR Verdict

There was always going to be a period of time that Nunez needed to settle but he has shown some promising signs.

When everyone is fit, Klopp has a vast array of attacking options available to him including the likes of Salah, Diaz, and Roberto Firmino and that can only be a good thing.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Schedule

Flamengo Joao Gomes
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Face Strong Competition For Brazilian Midfielder

By Rowan Lee
Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'Unfortunately For Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit On Liverpool Skipper's England Call Up

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Arthur Melo
Quotes

'He Has Been First Class' - Liverpool U21s Head Coach On Selecting Arthur Melo

By Rowan Lee
Kostas Tsimikas
Quotes

'This Makes My Time Here More Special' - Kostas Tsimikas On His New Chant & Favourite Liverpool Memory

By Rowan Lee
Virgil van Dijk Kevin De Bruyne
News

International Break - Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players

By Neil Andrew
Harvey Elliott Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

Former Player 'Not Surprised' Liverpool Midfielder Wasn't Called Up By England

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson, James Milner
Quotes

'I'm Slightly Nervous' - Former Player On Liverpool's Top Four Credentials

By Neil Andrew
Champions League
Quotes

'It's Not A Good Idea' - Pundit On Latest Champions League Proposal

By Neil Andrew