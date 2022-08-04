Darwin Nunez Reveals Which Liverpool Players Have Helped Him Embed Into The Club

Liverpool's new signing Darwin Nunez speaks about how Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Luis Diaz, and Fabio Carvalho have helped him settle at his new club.

Darwin Nunez is set to make his official Liverpool debut this weekend in the Premier League match against Liverpool.

The Uruguayan striker joined The Reds earlier in this transfer window, replacing the outgoing Sadio Mane.

It is difficult for any new player to come into a new side, especially replacing what is a club legend. For Nunez, he has had the further difficulty of not being able to speak or understand the nation's language.

Speaking to the club's website, Liverpool's new number 9 spoke of the four teammates that have helped him since moving to Merseyside.

Three of them being South American. they know too well how hard it is to move to England. The forward signed from Benfica this summer for £64m + add-ons, having spent just a year there after transferring from his home country.

"Firmino, Fabinho, Luis Diaz, and Fabio, who only arrived recently too, then the rest of my teammates too, they all made me feel right at home, all of them."

"I don’t speak or really understand English but being honest, we are making each other understand using sign language! It was the South Americans who helped me the most at that time when it came to integrating with the rest of the group."

Will Darwin Nunez hit the ground running Saturday lunchtime? If he does then we owe a lot of gratitude to those four players.

