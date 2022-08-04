Skip to main content

Darwin Nunez Reveals Which Liverpool Players Have Helped Him Embed Into The Club

Liverpool's new signing Darwin Nunez speaks about how Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Luis Diaz, and Fabio Carvalho have helped him settle at his new club.

Darwin Nunez is set to make his official Liverpool debut this weekend in the Premier League match against Liverpool.

The Uruguayan striker joined The Reds earlier in this transfer window, replacing the outgoing Sadio Mane.

It is difficult for any new player to come into a new side, especially replacing what is a club legend. For Nunez, he has had the further difficulty of not being able to speak or understand the nation's language. 

Darwin Nunez

Speaking to the club's website, Liverpool's new number 9 spoke of the four teammates that have helped him since moving to Merseyside.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Three of them being South American. they know too well how hard it is to move to England. The forward signed from Benfica this summer for £64m + add-ons, having spent just a year there after transferring from his home country.

"Firmino, Fabinho, Luis Diaz, and Fabio, who only arrived recently too, then the rest of my teammates too, they all made me feel right at home, all of them." 

"I don’t speak or really understand English but being honest, we are making each other understand using sign language! It was the South Americans who helped me the most at that time when it came to integrating with the rest of the group."

Will Darwin Nunez hit the ground running Saturday lunchtime? If he does then we owe a lot of gratitude to those four players.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘Things Have Been Going Very Well’ - Darwin Nunez on First Weeks at Liverpool

By Matty Orme42 minutes ago
Ibrahima Konate Virgil van Dijk
News

'It Won’t Be Too Long' - Liverpool Defender Ibrahima Konate Provides Fitness Update

By Justin Foster43 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Opinions

Opinion: Liverpool A New Hope – Are We Ready Reds?

By Justin Foster1 hour ago
Curtis Jones
News

Report: Curtis Jones Could Be Out For Four Weeks As Liverpool Midfield Injury List Grows

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Naby Keita
News

Several Players Missing From Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Fulham Premier League Clash

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Liverpool Parade
Quotes

‘Liverpool Will Be One of the Top Sides in Europe Again Next Season’ - Former Premier League Goalkeeper Looks Ahead to Liverpool’s Season

By Matty Orme3 hours ago
Andy Robertson
Quotes

‘I’m Not Sure if Jurgen Klopp Is Putting Enough Pressure on Him to Keep Performing.’ - Brad Friedel on Andy Robertson

By Matty Orme3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘It Could Take Darwin Nunez a While to Adapt to the Premier League' - Former Liverpool Goalkeeper on Nunez

By Matty Orme3 hours ago