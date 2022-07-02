Skip to main content

Darwin Nunez v Erling Haaland - Robbie Fowler Gives Verdict On Chase For Premier League Golden Boot

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has been discussing the race for next season's Premier League golden boot in a recent interview.

There is going to be a lot of focus on new signings, Darwin Nunez (at Liverpool) and Erling Haaland (at Manchester City) with the two clubs tipped to battle it out for the title again.

Darwin Nunez

Fowler told bettingexpert that he is expecting all the usual suspects to be in the frame for the coveted prize, which was won last season by Mohamed Salah and Heung-Min Son.

“The last couple of years you have had Son at Tottenham, Salah at Liverpool. Mane has scored a few goals. Harry Kane. You sort of know all these players are there and there about. And it will be exactly the same. Manchester City will score goals.”

Erling Haaland

Despite Fowler claiming that Norwegian Haaland is probably the favourite he does think both he and Nunez will be in contention.

“They (Manchester City) haven’t had that archetypical type forward for a few years, since probably (Sergio) Aguero. So I think he will score goals, I think he will probably be a big favourite because of the way Manchester City play.”

“I think both of them in all fairness.”

It will be interesting to see if Jurgen Klopp throws Nunez straight into the starting XI when he has Diogo Jota who can perform that role now that Sadio Mane has left the club.

The German may decide to gradually introduce the 23-year-old as he has done with many other players before him handing the advantage to Haaland in the race for the golden boot, though Salah and Jota may have something to say about it.

