‘I Hoped He Was Going to Choose West Ham’ - David Moyes Says He Spoke to Luis Diaz Before Liverpool Transfer

West Ham United manager David Moyes has claimed that he spoke to Luis Diaz before Liverpool signed the Colombian.

Before Liverpool signed Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January, Tottenham Hotspurs were originally leading the race.

However, it seems like Liverpool are Spurs weren't the only Premier League clubs interested in the Colombian winger.

In a recent interview with The Mirror, as cited by Anfield Watch, West Ham United's manager David Moyes has said that the London based club were close to signing Diaz in January.

“It's true. I spoke with Luis Diaz on the phone and we were quite far down the line to sign him from Porto," said Moyes.

"My understanding is Liverpool were going to come in for him in the summer, and I was going to try and get him in January.

“I don't know if us trying to get him in January affected Liverpool's decision but he's a really good player.

"I had a period where I thought we were on our own. We spoke with the agent in London and got it moving.

“Then other clubs came onto it. The club were ready to make offers for the correct players and sadly we didn't quite get there.

“I had a conversation with Luis on the phone. With an interpreter and his agent. I really hoped that he was going to choose West Ham.

"We didn't get him but our ambition to sign the best players to improve West Ham is good."

