November 11, 2021
'Delighted': Former Liverpool, Now Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow On Steven Gerrard

Author:

Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow has said e is 'delighted' with the appointment of Steven Gerrard as the new Head Coach at Villa Park.

The former Liverpool board member, who was vital in the sale of the club from Tom Hicks and George Gilett, appointed the former Reds' skipper this morning on a three-and-a-half year contract.

“The Board of Aston Villa are delighted to appoint Steven as our new Head Coach.

“Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy which is experience we value highly at Aston Villa.

“He then took the brave decision to test himself in the intense and high pressured environment of the Scottish Old Firm. His subsequent achievement in winning the Premiership title with Glasgow Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe.

“It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa.

“We are excited he has agreed to lead us in the next phase of our ambitious plans as we look to build on the progress made since Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens took over the club in 2018.”

