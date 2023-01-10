'Delighted' - Manager Praises Impact Of Liverpool Loan Star

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has hailed the impact of Liverpool loanee Leighton Clarkson on his side this campaign, and has revealed that Jurgen Klopp has no plans of recalling the 21-year-old.

Clarkson, who came through the Reds academy and made his debut in 2019 against Aston Villa as a young side lost 5-0. He would then feature another two times against Shrewsbury Town and then Midtjylland the following season.

Clarkson playing for Blackburn Rovers IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

After a disappointing spell at Blackburn Rovers last season, Clarkson seems to have his career back on track with the Dons. Despite his long-term future at Liverpool seemingly in question, he has the capability to forge a career either side of the border.

“Liverpool are delighted and are not looking to bring him back,” Goodwin said to 'The Scotsman'. “We have had constant dialogue up until last week explaining to Liverpool that we are delighted with what Leighton is doing right now.”

“We are really pleased with the progress he is making and Liverpool have kept really close tabs on him. They are delighted with his continued development, playing week in week out in the Scottish Premiership.

“He has been one of our better, more consistent players of the season,” he explained. “Leighton gives us that little creativity in the middle of the pitch. He is growing and growing from strength to strength I believe. Liverpool are delighted and are not looking to bring him back.”

It's great to see Clarkson thriving, and although he may not ever be a first-team player with Liverpool in the future, he has all the tools to make it at the top level elsewhere.

