Skip to main content
'Delighted' - Manager Praises Impact Of Liverpool Loan Star

IMAGO / PA Images

'Delighted' - Manager Praises Impact Of Liverpool Loan Star

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has hailed the impact of Liverpool loanee Leighton Clarkson on his side this campaign, and has revealed that Jurgen Klopp has no plans of recalling the 21-year-old.

Clarkson, who came through the Reds academy and made his debut in 2019 against Aston Villa as a young side lost 5-0. He would then feature another two times against Shrewsbury Town and then Midtjylland the following season.

Leighton Clarkson

Clarkson playing for Blackburn Rovers

After a disappointing spell at Blackburn Rovers last season, Clarkson seems to have his career back on track with the Dons. Despite his long-term future at Liverpool seemingly in question, he has the capability to forge a career either side of the border.

“Liverpool are delighted and are not looking to bring him back,” Goodwin said to 'The Scotsman'. “We have had constant dialogue up until last week explaining to Liverpool that we are delighted with what Leighton is doing right now.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“We are really pleased with the progress he is making and Liverpool have kept really close tabs on him. They are delighted with his continued development, playing week in week out in the Scottish Premiership.

“He has been one of our better, more consistent players of the season,” he explained. “Leighton gives us that little creativity in the middle of the pitch. He is growing and growing from strength to strength I believe. Liverpool are delighted and are not looking to bring him back.”

It's great to see Clarkson thriving, and although he may not ever be a first-team player with Liverpool in the future, he has all the tools to make it at the top level elsewhere.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Schedule

Jobe Bellingham, Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To 'Reunite Bellingham Family' With Triple Swoop

By Chris Stonadge
John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Qatar Sports Investments Not Looking To Invest In Manchester United Or Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Khephren Thuram
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Make Contact With £13m OGC Nice Midfielder

By Chris Stonadge
Teun Koopmeiners
Transfers

'Nice To See' - Liverpool Midfield Target Teun Koopmeiners Addresses Rumours

By Chris Stonadge
Steven Caulker
News

Former Liverpool Defender Reunites With Kolo Toure At Wigan Athletic

By Chris Stonadge
Joao Palhinha
Match Coverage

Report: Liverpool & Tottenham Hotspur Interested In Fulham's Joao Palhinha

By Neil Andrew
Manu Kone
Transfers

‘Hear Been Talks' Between Liverpool & Khephren Thuram & Kouadio Kone - Football Correspondent, Caicedo Still An Option For Reds

By Neil Andrew
John Henry
News

Breaking: PSG's Owners Qatar Sports Investments Considering Liverpool, Manchester United Or Tottenham Purchase

By Justin Foster