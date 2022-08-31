Skip to main content

'Different Challenges' - Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Wary Of Newcastle United

Jordan Henderson speaks of Liverpool's opponents Newcastle United in tonight's Premier League match.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Reds come up against Eddie Howe's Newcastle United in the fifth round of Premier League fixtures, after a more than convincing 9-0 victory over the manager's former team (Bournemouth) at the weekend. 

Having gone winless in the first three games of the season, it was vital that Liverpool bounced back with a win on Saturday.

Jordan Henderson

Tonight, they face a completely different side in Newcastle. The Northern side were taken over by the wealthiest owners in football nearly a year ago and haven't looked back since.

Manager Howe has now made his stamp on the side and brought in a very good group of players to add to the talent they already had. 

Tipped to be the next team to push into the top four, Newcastle United are no easy match for anyone, as they look to cement their place they once had in Europe.

Jordan Henderson's Comments

Speaking to the club website, Jordan Henderson warned of the 'different challenges' Liverpool's opponents bring into tonight's game.

"As good and as welcome as our performance was against Bournemouth, it doesn't count for anything tonight. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Newcastle United are a different opponent, they will pose us different challenges and the game will kick off at 0-0.

Newcastle United Manchester City Celebration

"So, if we want another good result, we are going to have to do it all again. This isn't to be negative. There are obviously lots of positives to take from a 9-0 win and we will be doing that.

"But I have been in football long enough to know that even when you have played well in your last game you have to back it up in your next one. 

"That is the message for all of us tonight."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolNewcastle United

Fabio Carvalho Harvey Elliott
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: ‘Both Very Exciting’ - Didi Hamann on Fabio Carvalho & Harvey Elliott

By Charlie Webb
Anfield Road Stand
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United Match Prediction | Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Conor Gallagher
Transfers

'I Love Gallagher From Chelsea' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Reds To Sign Midfielder

By Neil Andrew
LeBron James
News

Official: Liverpool Minority Owners Buy Italian Serie A Giants For €1.2 Billion

By Justin Foster
John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'I Understand the Frustration' - Didi Hamann on FSG’s Spending at Liverpool

By Charlie Webb
Liverpool Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United: Key Matchups

By Damon Carr
Liverpool, West Ham, Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United Predicted Lineup | Could Matip Or Jones Return?

By Neil Andrew