'Different Challenges' - Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Wary Of Newcastle United

The Reds come up against Eddie Howe's Newcastle United in the fifth round of Premier League fixtures, after a more than convincing 9-0 victory over the manager's former team (Bournemouth) at the weekend.

Having gone winless in the first three games of the season, it was vital that Liverpool bounced back with a win on Saturday.

Tonight, they face a completely different side in Newcastle. The Northern side were taken over by the wealthiest owners in football nearly a year ago and haven't looked back since.

Manager Howe has now made his stamp on the side and brought in a very good group of players to add to the talent they already had.

Tipped to be the next team to push into the top four, Newcastle United are no easy match for anyone, as they look to cement their place they once had in Europe.

Speaking to the club website, Jordan Henderson warned of the 'different challenges' Liverpool's opponents bring into tonight's game.

"As good and as welcome as our performance was against Bournemouth, it doesn't count for anything tonight.

"Newcastle United are a different opponent, they will pose us different challenges and the game will kick off at 0-0.

"So, if we want another good result, we are going to have to do it all again. This isn't to be negative. There are obviously lots of positives to take from a 9-0 win and we will be doing that.

"But I have been in football long enough to know that even when you have played well in your last game you have to back it up in your next one.

"That is the message for all of us tonight."

