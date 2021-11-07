Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Diogo Jota Compares Liverpool Striker Mohamed Salah With Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Author:

After a good start to the new season himself, Diogo Jota has been speaking about his teammate Mohamed Salah and the comparison between the Egyptian and Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah has been in superb form this season and has scored 15 goals in all competitions and people around the game are suggesting he may now have overtaken the likes of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to be the best in the world.

Mohamed Salah
Cristiano Ronaldo

Jota was speaking to Sky Sports when he was asked about his 29 year old teammate and his impact at Liverpool this season.

Jota On Mohamed Salah

"A great player, world class."

Read More

"He is showing the world his technique this season. He is scoring goals for fun as well."

"Great goals, individual goals, and for us this is helpful because we have someone on the field who can decide the game."

"For the opponents they know they need to be careful and we can then take the spaces that they leave because they are too worried about him."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Jota On Comparing Salah And Ronaldo

The 24 year old striker went on to say he believes Liverpool's top scorer is up there with his Portugal teammate but says the difference is only in the period over Ronaldo has proved his consistency.

"I had that first feeling when I played for the national team with Ronaldo and I think I can put him [Salah] up there, though Ronaldo has been doing it for a very long time." 

"Both are very dangerous and can score at any time."

"It's very useful because I can watch and learn from them."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah Diogo Jota
Interviews

Diogo Jota Compares Liverpool Striker Mohamed Salah With Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

3 minutes ago
Brendan Rodgers
News

Report: Former Liverpool And Current Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Has Verbally Agreed To Succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer As Manchester United Boss

25 minutes ago
Edinson Cavani
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Barcelona Wanted Manchester United Striker Edinson Cavani After Cristiano Ronaldo Signing

34 minutes ago
Sheyi Ojo
News

Report: Liverpool Winger Sheyi Ojo And Ademola Lookman Pledge Future To Nigeria

1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham
News

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Stars In JD Sports Christmas Ad Alongside Manchester United's Jadon Sancho, Maya Jama, Aitch, KSI And More

1 hour ago
Mikel Merino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Identify Transfer Plan B Should Move For Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Jude Bellingham Fail

2 hours ago
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

West Ham v Liverpool: Klopp, Salah, Henderson, Alisson Chase Records And Milestones In Game At London Stadium

2 hours ago
Jarrod Bowen
Transfers

Liverpool 'Keeping Tabs' On West Ham's Jarrod Bowen For January Swoop

3 hours ago