Diogo Jota Compares Liverpool Striker Mohamed Salah With Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

After a good start to the new season himself, Diogo Jota has been speaking about his teammate Mohamed Salah and the comparison between the Egyptian and Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah has been in superb form this season and has scored 15 goals in all competitions and people around the game are suggesting he may now have overtaken the likes of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to be the best in the world.

Jota was speaking to Sky Sports when he was asked about his 29 year old teammate and his impact at Liverpool this season.

Jota On Mohamed Salah

"A great player, world class."

"He is showing the world his technique this season. He is scoring goals for fun as well."

"Great goals, individual goals, and for us this is helpful because we have someone on the field who can decide the game."

"For the opponents they know they need to be careful and we can then take the spaces that they leave because they are too worried about him."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Jota On Comparing Salah And Ronaldo

The 24 year old striker went on to say he believes Liverpool's top scorer is up there with his Portugal teammate but says the difference is only in the period over Ronaldo has proved his consistency.

"I had that first feeling when I played for the national team with Ronaldo and I think I can put him [Salah] up there, though Ronaldo has been doing it for a very long time."

"Both are very dangerous and can score at any time."

"It's very useful because I can watch and learn from them."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook