December 30, 2021
'It's Not Going to Be Easy' - Diogo Jota on Liverpool's Game Against Chelsea

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has spoken about Sunday's game against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side head to the capital on Sunday to try and get three points against Chelsea.

The European Champions are currently eight points behind league leaders Manchester City and a loss against Liverpool could spell the end of their title charge.

Diogo Jota

Liverpool have a game in-hand on both Chelsea and Man City so a win would go a long way to closing the gap.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been in unbelievable form this season but he understands how hard of a task it will be to get all three points at Stamford Bridge.

"It is what it is, we cannot pick who we are playing next. We know it’s Chelsea away. We drew with them at home, we know it’s not going to be easy," said Jota.

"We both want to close that gap but we know at least one of us is going to be even further back. 

"So, it’s a great game, a big game. We need to be at our best – I know if we do that we are able to win the game there."

