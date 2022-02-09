Diogo Jota Told He Will Now Score Even More Goals By Former Teammate Of Liverpool Signing Luis Diaz

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been told he will score even more goals with the introduction of new Liverpool signing Luis Diaz into the Reds attack.

The Portuguese international has been sensational since his switch from Wolves in the summer of 2020 and has scored 15 goals this season, firmly establishing himself as a regular in Liverpool's front three.

The 25 year old was speaking to Premier League Productions as reported by Liverpoolfc.com when he spoke about how good Colombian international Diaz is.

"I used to watch Porto a lot, I played there as well, so I know, for me, he was the best player in the Portuguese league.

"He's a great player and I think he will be good in the Premier League and good for us obviously."

Jota also explained that a former teammate of Diaz told him that the winger's outstanding qualities will create more chances for him to add to his 15 goal tally so far this campaign.

"So I know his abilities and, for example, I had a chat with Sergio Oliveira, who is now in Rome, and he's saying, 'Now you're going to score even more goals because Luis is an outstanding dribbler and he will get you those chances.

The signing of Diaz has added fresh impetus to the Liverpool squad and leaves manager Jurgen Klopp with a vast array of options to fill his forward line.

Liverpool have already been free-scoring so far this season so it's an exciting thought for Reds fans that the addition of Diaz could enhance that even further.

