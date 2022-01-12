Skip to main content
‘He Was a Great Player’ - Dirk Kuyt on His Former Liverpool Teammate Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso was one of Liverpool's greatest midfielders and Dirk Kuyt has talked about what it was like playing with the Spaniard

Liverpool have had a lot of great midfielders, from Steven Gerrard to Jordan Henderson.

One of the midfielders who was adored during his time at Anfield was Xabi Alonso.

Dirk Kuyt Xabi Alonso

Alonso has a big place in a lot of Liverpool's fans hearts after his amazing performances with Steven Gerrard during his time at the club.

One player who is also full of praise for the Spaniard is his former Liverpool teammate Dirk Kuyt.

"He was a great player. He wasn't the quickest – just like me! His passing and his mind was so good," said Kuyt.

Read More

"I still remember his shots from the halfway line when he spotted the goalkeeper off his line a bit too much.

"It was a huge blow when he decided to go to Real Madrid. But everyone saw he had a great career after Liverpool, he won silverware with Madrid and Bayern Munich. 

"I think he'll become a very good coach in the future, too."

