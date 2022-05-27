Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Do I Think They Need A Haaland Type Signing?' - Former International Manager On Liverpool's Summer Transfer Plans

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has been discussing what transfer plans Liverpool might have this summer in a recent interview.

Erling Haaland Manchester City

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish gave his view on whether he thinks Jurgen Klopp will want to respond to Premier League champions Manchester City signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

“They’ll probably have their eye on some people that we don’t know about.

“We certainly won’t find out about it until they release the news on that particular day. Do I think they need a Haaland-type signing? I think Diaz is only going to get better."

McLeish doesn't think Liverpool are in need of new players as the experience they have had this season will boost confidence levels.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“They’re already at a great level. The experience that they have is only going to increase their confidence levels. That’s going to make Liverpool stronger, whether they have someone in the pot to bring in or not.”

Jurgen Klopp FA Cup

It is certainly going to be an interesting summer at Anfield with Liverpool needing to refresh their midfield options and uncertainty over the future of the front three.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: How to Watch / Live Stream The UEFA Champions League Final In India

By Neil Andrew35 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Jordan Henderson Trent Alexander Arnold
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah & Jordan Henderson Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Real Madrid | Champions League Final | Salah Gives Hint On Future

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Everton v Liverpool - Premier League - Goodison Park Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti (left) and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fist bump after the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Real Madrid | Champions League Final

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Liverpool Training
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Training Ahead Of UEFA Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

'I'm Living A Dream' - Luis Diaz Loving Life At Liverpool After Signing From FC Porto

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'It's Who Is Willing To Fold First' - Pundit On Mohamed Salah Contract Stalemate With Liverpool

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara Fabinho
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League Final | Early Predicted Liverpool XI

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Given Second Chance For Aurélien Tchouameni Transfer After Real Madrid Stall

By Damon Carr11 hours ago