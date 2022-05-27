'Do I Think They Need A Haaland Type Signing?' - Former International Manager On Liverpool's Summer Transfer Plans

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has been discussing what transfer plans Liverpool might have this summer in a recent interview.

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish gave his view on whether he thinks Jurgen Klopp will want to respond to Premier League champions Manchester City signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

“They’ll probably have their eye on some people that we don’t know about.

“We certainly won’t find out about it until they release the news on that particular day. Do I think they need a Haaland-type signing? I think Diaz is only going to get better."

McLeish doesn't think Liverpool are in need of new players as the experience they have had this season will boost confidence levels.

“They’re already at a great level. The experience that they have is only going to increase their confidence levels. That’s going to make Liverpool stronger, whether they have someone in the pot to bring in or not.”

It is certainly going to be an interesting summer at Anfield with Liverpool needing to refresh their midfield options and uncertainty over the future of the front three.

