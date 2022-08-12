Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s squad and a transfer is unlikely to happen ahead of Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool face Crystal Palace on Monday night without a host of players due to injury. Thiago Alcantara is the notable player missing after he suffered an hamstring injury in last week’s draw against Fulham.

Pundits, journalists and fans alike have questioned the clubs stance in not investing into the midfield area, even before the injuries of the Spaniard, as well as Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Despite having several players out, Jurgen Klopp and the club are adamant his squad can cope and do not need to dip into the transfer market again.

The Liverpool manager reiterated this in this mornings press conference ahead of their first home match of the season against Crystal Palace.

Klopp stated that he is ‘happy’ with his current squad and that he will only make a move if the ‘right player’ became available.

"I am happy with the size and quality of my squad. There are different solutions - one is the transfer market but it only makes sense if you can bring in the right player.

"It has to be the right player, not a player.

“If we had the right solution then we would have done it already. We are not stubborn."

The German also gave updates on the returns of both Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas.

"All the other solutions are inside the squad, we definitely have too many injuries - that is clear. Naby will be back on Monday. Kostas will train today for first time, he might be back.

“If the right player was available and the opportunity was there, we would have done it. We have had a lot of conversations already and it doesn't look like anything will happen."

