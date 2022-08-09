'Don't Panic' - Jamie Carragher Has His Say On Liverpool's Lack Of Transfer Business Amid Injury Concerns
Liverpool's injury list is increasing week by week, but the club are yet to make any further signings in the transfer window. Former player Jamie Carragher has had his say on the situation.
Just one week into a new season and Liverpool find themselves not just two points behind title rivals Manchester City, but also losing a growing lift of players to injury.
Thiago Alcantara came off in Saturday's draw with Fulham and could be out for at least six weeks with an hamstring injury. The Spaniard joins a number of players already on the sideline, including two fellow midfielders.
This has sparked The Reds fanbase to push the club for signings in the midfield area, something they wanted prior to the injuries.
However, former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit has told the club not to panic, stating that waiting has worked before.
"I think most people would say Liverpool's midfield can be strengthened in terms of quality. Liverpool don't panic and they can't do that now. If the player they want is not available, don't get him. Don't panic."
"Look at how long they waited for Van Dijk. It's proved very successful and I am sure they will do that with the midfield as well."
Jamie... Liverpool shouldn't be panicking, you're right. They should've bought a midfielder way before these injuries. All they had to do is see the options they had and realise how many injury prone players we had.
Another thing, when Liverpool signed Van Dijk they were in the development stage of the Klopp era, therefore could afford to wait. Things have changed. Wait now and you find yourself out of the title race. Simple as that.
