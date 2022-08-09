Skip to main content

'Don't Panic' - Jamie Carragher Has His Say On Liverpool's Lack Of Transfer Business Amid Injury Concerns

Liverpool's injury list is increasing week by week, but the club are yet to make any further signings in the transfer window. Former player Jamie Carragher has had his say on the situation.

Just one week into a new season and Liverpool find themselves not just two points behind title rivals Manchester City, but also losing a growing lift of players to injury.

Thiago Alcantara came off in Saturday's draw with Fulham and could be out for at least six weeks with an hamstring injury. The Spaniard joins a number of players already on the sideline, including two fellow midfielders.

This has sparked The Reds fanbase to push the club for signings in the midfield area, something they wanted prior to the injuries. 

Thiago Alcantara Fulham

However, former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit has told the club not to panic, stating that waiting has worked before.

"I think most people would say Liverpool's midfield can be strengthened in terms of quality. Liverpool don't panic and they can't do that now. If the player they want is not available, don't get him. Don't panic."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Look at how long they waited for Van Dijk. It's proved very successful and I am sure they will do that with the midfield as well."

Virgil Van Dijk

Author Verdict

Jamie... Liverpool shouldn't be panicking, you're right. They should've bought a midfielder way before these injuries. All they had to do is see the options they had and realise how many injury prone players we had. 

Another thing, when Liverpool signed Van Dijk they were in the development stage of the Klopp era, therefore could afford to wait. Things have changed. Wait now and you find yourself out of the title race. Simple as that. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

‘We’ll Miss Him, but I Think We Can Cope Without Him’ - John Barnes on Thiago Injury

By Matty Orme54 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

‘You’re Not Going to Forget Sadio Mane Cause of What He Gave Us’ - John Barnes Believes Nunez Won't Make Fans Forget Mane

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘You Can See Already That He Is Going to Help Us Improve’ - John Barnes on Darwin Nunez

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Opinions

'He Will Shock Everybody' - Former Liverpool Defender Praises Fabio Carvalho And Dismisses Playing Style Concerns

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘The First Game Is Always Going to Be Difficult to Get Through the Newly Promoted Sides’ - John Barnes on Liverpool’s Disappointing Start to Season

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'He’s Got All Of Those Attributes'- Former Liverpool Defender Makes Fernando Torres And Darwin Nunez Claim

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago
Liverpool Women
Quotes

'Some Of Our Play Was Exceptional' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Pre-Season Victory Over Blackburn Rovers

By Rowan Lee4 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘He Is Going To Be A Talent’ - Former Red On New Liverpool Summer Signing

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago