Egyptian Sports Minister Says Mohamed Salah Will Renew Contract At Liverpool Despite His Advice To Move To Another Club

Egyptian sports minister Ashraf Sobhi has claimed he believes Mohamed Salah will renew his contract at Liverpool despite his advice to move on.

The 29 year old is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and there have been months of speculation as to whether he will continue his stay at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah

Sobhi is quoted by The Mirror (as cited by Anfield Watch) as saying he had advised Salah to move to another club but believes he will now renew his contract with Liverpool.

“I have advised him to continue his journey at a club other than Liverpool, but his direction now is to renew his contract with Liverpool.”

Sports minister Sobhi has also told Salah to put behind him the disappointment of failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar and to look forward to the future.

“I met with Mohamed Salah at the airport after the end of the Senegal match and the failure to reach the World Cup finals and said to him to forget what happened and focus on what’s next.”

There do appear to be more positive signals of late suggesting Salah may extend his stay at Liverpool and build on the legacy he has already defined.

On Monday, manager Jurgen Klopp also said he is happy with the situation so hopefully, it is just a matter of time before the 'Egyptian King' confirms he will be a Liverpool player for many years to come.

