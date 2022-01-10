Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'I'll Love To Win For My Country' - Egyptian King Mohamed Salah Wants AFCON To Be His First International Trophy

Speaking ahead of Egypt's opening match against Nigeria at this year's AFCON, Mohamed Salah speaks of his desire to win his first international tournament.

Mohamhed Salah's Egypt start their Africa Cup of Nations campaign tomorrow 4pm GMT) against Nigeria. 

Mohamed Salah Barcelona

The Liverpool winger has yet to win an international tournament and his hoping this year's AFCON will be his first.

"Egypt is not the first Candidate to win the tournament, but we will try to win it.

"We will do our best to win tomorrow's game and this cup. I'm a player in a team of 11 so we'll have to work as a team to get there.

"I haven’t won a major tournament with my country. I’ll love to do that & hopefully this Africa Cup of Nations will be it. 

Read More

"I’ve played for the national team for 10 years now & I’ll love to win something for my country”

The Egyptian superstar also revealed he did not vote for himself in the Best FIFA Men's awards, but sources via Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud, Sada Elbalad state Salah voted for Jorginho, Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi.

"I didn't vote for myself in The Best FIFA Men's I will not say to whom I gave my vote."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah Barcelona
Quotes

'I'll Love To Win For My Country' - Egyptian King Mohamed Salah Wants AFCON To Be His First International Trophy

1 minute ago
Sadio Mane
Non LFC

Watch: Liverpool's Sadio Mane Goal Wins AFCON Opener For Senegal Against Zimbabwe

6 minutes ago
Ousmane Dembele
Quotes

‘Dembele Would Be a Great Signing’ - John Barnes Urges Liverpool to Sign Barcelona Winger

15 minutes ago
Mikel Arteta
Non LFC

'Wore White And Decided To Become Spurs' - Arsenal Fans React To Nottingham Forest FA Cup Defeat

59 minutes ago
FA Cup
Non LFC

Manchester United v Aston Villa: Predicted Line-Ups | FA Cup Third Round

2 hours ago
Jarrod Bowen
Transfers

Liverpool Target & West Ham Striker Jarrod Bowen Using Mohamed Salah As Inspiration To Fuel His England Ambitions

3 hours ago
Dusan Vlahovic celebrates his goal during a serie A football match between Fiorentina and FC Juventus
Non LFC

Report: Arsenal Willing To 'Break The Bank' For Dusan Vlahovic

3 hours ago
Takumi Minamino
Quotes

'I Liked Taki A Lot When He Came On' - Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp On Takumi Minamino Returning From Injury

4 hours ago