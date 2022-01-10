'I'll Love To Win For My Country' - Egyptian King Mohamed Salah Wants AFCON To Be His First International Trophy

Speaking ahead of Egypt's opening match against Nigeria at this year's AFCON, Mohamed Salah speaks of his desire to win his first international tournament.

Mohamhed Salah's Egypt start their Africa Cup of Nations campaign tomorrow 4pm GMT) against Nigeria.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The Liverpool winger has yet to win an international tournament and his hoping this year's AFCON will be his first.

"Egypt is not the first Candidate to win the tournament, but we will try to win it.

"We will do our best to win tomorrow's game and this cup. I'm a player in a team of 11 so we'll have to work as a team to get there.

"I haven’t won a major tournament with my country. I’ll love to do that & hopefully this Africa Cup of Nations will be it.

"I’ve played for the national team for 10 years now & I’ll love to win something for my country”

The Egyptian superstar also revealed he did not vote for himself in the Best FIFA Men's awards, but sources via Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud, Sada Elbalad state Salah voted for Jorginho, Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi.

"I didn't vote for myself in The Best FIFA Men's I will not say to whom I gave my vote."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook