'Elliott Looks to Be a Really Good Player' - Youth Expert on Harvey Elliot

Harvey Elliot continued to impress the Liverpool faithful after his performance against Crystal Palace on Monday evening, slotting into the RCM role effortlessly, continuing where he left off prior to his injury last season. Youth football expert John Wenham has heaped praise on the 19-year-old.

Elliot has had his fair share of off-field issues since signing for Jurgen Klopp's side from Fulham in the summer of 2019, In an exclusive interview with Football Insider youth football expert, Wenham said this is the only flaw to the teenager's game “I’m not a massive fan of Harvey Elliot as a person,

“I remember there were special media posts mocking Harry Kane that came up a few years ago so that side of him needs to stop.

“As a player, yes, he looks to be very good and he had that brilliant loan spell with Blackburn a few years ago."

Wenham added “You have to remember, Liverpool have signed Fabio Carvalho as well and he also looks to be a real, really good player.

“That is two really good, young, promising wingers coming through at Anfield. Match that with the club selling Neco WIlliams for £17milion to Nottingham Forest this summer.

“He is playing in a much more advanced role for them than he did for Liverpool. From what I have seen, Elliott looks to be a really good player and it is great that he is getting opportunities at a big club like Liverpool.

“Klopp seems to love him so that is a pretty big indication of how good he is.”

