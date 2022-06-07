England Legend Calls Out Gareth Southgate For Leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold on Bench Against Germany
England scraped a draw in tonight’s Nation League match against Germany, after another disappointing performance, which was rightly called out by many including an England legend. The exclusion of Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t go down well with the top pundit.
The Nations League is up and running and England have failed to get out of the starting blocks. A loss to Hungary on Saturday was followed by a late draw tonight against Germany.
Gareth Southgate has come under a lot of criticism for his static and negative approach to matches, playing a back 5 on a revaluation occasion, even against lesser opposition.
The England manager’s poor tactics and team selection have not gone unnoticed, with legend Gary Lineker quickly pointing out a clear error made by Southgate. The former Tottenham striker couldn’t believe Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was on the bench, despite being the country’s best passer.
