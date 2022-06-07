Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

England Legend Calls Out Gareth Southgate For Leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold on Bench Against Germany

England scraped a draw in tonight’s Nation League match against Germany, after another disappointing performance, which was rightly called out by many including an England legend. The exclusion of Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t go down well with the top pundit. 

The Nations League is up and running and England have failed to get out of the starting blocks. A loss to Hungary on Saturday was followed by a late draw tonight against Germany. 

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Gareth Southgate has come under a lot of criticism for his static and negative approach to matches, playing a back 5 on a revaluation occasion, even against lesser opposition. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The England manager’s poor tactics and team selection have not gone unnoticed, with legend Gary Lineker quickly pointing out a clear error made by Southgate. The former Tottenham striker couldn’t believe Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was on the bench, despite being the country’s best passer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Harry Kane Ibrahima Konate
Quotes

'A Great Fit' - Former Liverpool Player On Rumoured Transfer Target Harry Kane Of Tottenham Hotspur

By Neil Andrew20 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham
Quotes

Liverpool To Break Transfer Record According To Former Chelsea And Marseille Forward

By Damon Carr41 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe
Articles

Revealed: Top 10 Most Valuable Players In The World - One Liverpool Player Included Alongside Mbappe, Haaland, Pedri, Foden & More

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Led Transfer Race For Midfield Star Until Kylian Mbappe Intervention

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Bukayo Saka
Transfers

Liverpool & Manchester City Earmark Arsenal Striker Bukayo Saka As Future Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He Could Ruin His Legacy' - Former Player Issues Warning To Mohamed Salah Should He Consider Transfer To Premier League Rivals

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
James Milner
News

Report: Liverpool Ace Turned Down Aston Villa And Newcastle Offers

By Joe Dixon7 hours ago
Mestalla Stadium Valencia
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In For Valencia And Spain Midfielder

By Joe Dixon7 hours ago