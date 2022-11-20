England: John Barnes On James Maddison, Who Should Play Right-Back & How Southgate Will Set-Up

England's opening 2022 World Cup is now less than 24 hours away, with the first game of the tournament in Qatar already played, with the hosts losing 2-0 to Ecuador, with former West Ham forward Enner Valencia scoring a double in Group A's opener.

England take on Iran tomorrow, despite having only a matter of days to acclimatize to their new, soaring hot, middle-eastern surroundings.

The most controversial World Cup of all time is upon us, FIFA has insisted that everybody should 'Focus on the football". But that's hard to do playing in a nation where Homosexuality is illegal, thousands of migrant workers have reportedly died during work on Stadia, and Women still have their basic human rights oppressed.

Controversy aside, Gareth Southgate will be hoping to go one further in major tournaments and win following their Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

England and Liverpool legend John Barnes has provided his thoughts on how Southgate could get the best out of James Maddison, full-backs Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the team's formation.

James Maddison

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Barnes said: "If you look at Maddison for example, if you’re going to play three up front you’d probably look to play Foden and Sterling wide with Kane down the middle. Would you play Maddison in behind?"

He continued: "That’s very attacking. Which would mean you wouldn’t be as strong defensively. If you play one up front, with three midfield players then you can play Maddison because that’s the way Leicester play. Leicester play with him off the front man in a free role."

How Southgate will utilize Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier.

On how to get the best out of both Alexander-Arnold and Trippier, John Barnes said: "If you’re going to play three at the back you play Trent. If you play four at the back you play Kieran Trippier because three at the back means your wing back is going to be more of an attacking threat and getting forward. "

"Four at the back means you probably don’t want the full back to attack as much, defend deep and be better defensively with Kieran Trippier.”

How should England set up?

There's been much discussion regarding whether Gareth Southgate should proceed with his favoured 5-back formation, John Barnes believes: “If you’re going to play four in the middle then you play Grealish wide and he comes in off the line. It really depends on how he (Southgate) wants to play.

If he wants to play 3-4-3, 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 and that will determine who he plays. I don’t think he’s going to fit square pegs into round holes. It may be different formations for different games.”

England take on Iran tomorrow (Monday) with kick-off scheduled for 1 pm UK time. Find our where to watch Here.

