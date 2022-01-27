Skip to main content
Erling Haaland Gives Hint To Joining Either Liverpool, Manchester United Or Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund's star man Erling Haaland has given his biggest hint yet to a move to the Premier League, with appreciation for the fanbase in England. 

Erling Haaland is hot property, with every big club across Europe chasing the Norweigans signature. With many links to Real Madrid, the striker's recent comments have surprisingly distanced himself from a move to La Liga.

Erling Haaland

Speaking in an interview, via Viaplay Fotboll, Erling Haaland reveals how much he admire English football and how full.yhe stadiums get. He also states that when watching football, that he would rather put on an English match over the rest.

“I don’t like (empty stadiums), and you can see in England it’s full stadiums. If you look on TV you’d rather put on the English game, full of fans, more emotions, more alive the game."

Read More

Author Verdict 

Well, that rules out Manchester City. If Erling Haaland appreciates a good crowd and a full stadium with the best atmosphere in the world, then FSG get your hands in your pocket. If there was ever an opportunity to get someone like this, it is now.

