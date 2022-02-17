Skip to main content
‘I Would Choose Liverpool’ - Everton’s Richarlison on Who He Doesn’t Want to Win the Champions League

In a recent interview, Everton's Brazilian star has said that he wouldn't want Merseyside rivals Liverpool to win the Champions League this year.

Richarlison has a very long history with Liverpool and Liverpool fans on Twitter. From winding them up after the 7-2 loss to Aston Villa to publically calling the club out.

Richarlison Roberto Firmino Fabinho

In his most recent rant about Liverpool, the Everton forward has said that he wouldn't want Liverpool to win the Champions League.

When asked in a recent interview with TNT Sports, Richarlison was asked what club still in the UCL he wouldn't want to win it.

”Liverpool. There is banter, total banter, Liverpool fans go on social media to make fun of us," said Richarlison.

"So, if I had to choose, I would choose Liverpool not to win.”

Well, there's one thing he will never have to worry about while he is an Everton player, and that is winning the Champions League with the Toffees!

