Everton Striker Urges Liverpool To Sign Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane

Liverpool have been urged to go and sign Bayern Munich and former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane by a former Everton forward.

The Reds are down to their bare bones in the attacking area. With the sales of Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Taki Minamino, Diogo Jota's injury, and now Darwin Nunez banned for three matches, Jurgen Klopp hasn't much to pick from. 

Despite selling three forwards this summer, Liverpool have stubbornly just brought in one in Darwin Nunez, plus a Fabio Carvalho that can play out wide as well. 

However, the club have been linked with many more forwards including Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane. The German hasn't lived up to his potential as of yet since his move from Manchester City.

The Bundesliga champions added Sadio Mane to their amazing attacking options, leaving Sane further down the pecking order. 

Liverpool have been reportedly interested in the German, Jurgen Klopp being a huge fan. Speaking to Football Insider, former Everton striker Kevin Campbell claimed that Lero Sane is the player that The Reds should go for.

I think there is room for Leroy Sane at Liverpool. We all know that is all about the squad these days.

“There is going to be injuries, loss of form, and back-to-back league and Champions League games.

