‘Everybody Will Want to Win Mo Because Obviously He Is First.’ - Kostas Tsimikas on Pre-season Games

Liverpool has again based their pre-season camp in Austria, a time in which manager Jurgen Klopp calls 'his time.' Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas reveals all behind the scenes of the Red's camp.

Kostas arrived on Merseyside in August 2020 for a reported fee of £11.7million from Greek outfit Olympiacos and has since become a fan favourite and a dependable backup for Scottish international Andrew Robertson.

Kostas Tsimikas

Speaking exclusively to the club's official website the Greek international revealed all behind the pre-season team games, from UNO to table tennis saying  "I've only played one time and I finished last!

"But in my opinion, I think one of the best is Lucho [Luis Diaz] or Thiago. These two guys are top professionals at UNO.

"Of course everything we do is very competitive, always we try to win. But at the end, only the smile is on our faces and I think this is most important."

Tsimikas then went on to talk about the elusive pre-season table tennis competition "We didn't play table tennis [yet]. At the moment we played UNO but I think the next days maybe we will play a little bit of table tennis because last year we also made the tournament and everybody will want to win [against] Mo because obviously he is first.

"It's very, very important because it gives us time to know each other," the No.21 continued. "The way we play, the way he is thinking even if it is not in football."

