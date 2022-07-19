Ex Manchester City Striker Sergio Aguero Gives His Verdict on Darwin Nunez And Erling Haaland Transfers

Former Manchester City striker and Argentina international Sergio Aguero has given his verdict on the Premier League's two major signings of the summer in Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland.

Aguero who spent a decade at Manchester City after signing from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in 2011 has backed both Nunez and Haaland to be successful at their new clubs.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"I always say that the Premier League is one of the most competitive in the world," said Aguero via the Liverpool Echo. "And every year new top-level players arrive that make it even more attractive.

"It does not surprise me that there is talk of possible signings, such as that of De Jong to United, if it is confirmed. Or the confirmation of the arrival of Darwin Nunez at Liverpool, who has had a great tournament in Portugal.

"For De Jong I can say for having played with him that he has a lot of talent, with Darwin Nunez I have never played but seen his quality. These quality players are always good for teams.

"No team sits still and seeks to improve its squad. That means that the competition never loses interest." Added Aguero.

The 34-year-old who is now retired due to health reasons went on to back his former club on their new Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

"Haaland will take time to adjust to England and Pep’s demands just like I did. Haaland's is a very important signing. I think his goalscoring ability is proven. His stats through the German league and in Europe confirms this." Expressed Aguero.

"Logically he will have a period of adaptation to a league as strong as the Premier League but I think he will go through his own process and the results will be seen soon.

"I think that an elite player like him will know how to reconcile his style with that of Pep's teams. It may take a while, as it did in the beginning for me. But once he gets into gear everything will be simpler.

"I think he has the talent to fulfil what is asked of him, which are goals."

