Exclusive: Jose Enrique Gives Verdict On Liverpool Signing Of Arthur Melo

Liverpool secured the season-long loan of Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus on transfer deadline day.

This was the Anfield hierarchy's response to the injury crisis at the club that has left manager Jurgen Klopp without a whole host of his superstars.

When asked whether the move for the Brazilian international was a panic move by Liverpool, Enrique admitted that was how it seems based on the timing.

"The reality is that it is a bit of a panic buy because it was on the last day of the transfer window.

"I don't think they were going to make that signing, but because of what happened to (Jordan) Henderson I think they had to make the signing. If Henderson wasn't injured, then I don't think they would have brought anybody in. I could be wrong, but I don't think it would have happened."

Whilst the former Spanish under-21 international admitted he was surprised by Arthur's move to Serie A with Juventus, he has no doubts in terms of the 26-year-old's talent.

"I know Arthur pretty well from his time at Barcelona and watching a lot of the games. Quality wise he was compared with Xavi whilst he was at Barcelona, but then I'm not really sure what happened with him.

"After that, he made a very strange transfer to Juventus, so I would say it's a good chance for him. Obviously, the injury record is there, but the quality is there as well."

Enrique also admitted that whether Arthur will be a success at Liverpool depends on how he adapts to the intensity of the Premier League.

"The problem he's going to have is the intensity that this team plays at, maybe not right now but the intensity they play at is normally very high. That's just my doubt about him, obviously if he can match that intensity that Klopp plays then he will be a good signing. But Thiago took a year to adapt to the style of play, so it can be difficult.

"In terms of talent, he's a wonderful and incredible player, when he was at Barcelona you didn't take the ball off him. He's only going to be able to play that football if he stays fit because like I said the intensity at Liverpool is a lot higher.

"It's the big question mark around him really, but I hope he turns out to be a good signing for Liverpool."

Arthur played just over 15 minutes in Liverpool's defeat against Napoli on Wednesday in the Champions League so it's impossible to make a judgement on how he will settle at the club based on his appearance in Italy.

With games coming thick and fast over the coming weeks and months, however, he is likely to find himself with plenty of opportunities to prove himself and to try and seal a permanent move to Anfield.

