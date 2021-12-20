Exclusive: The Men Behind Anfield Agenda - Liverpool's Biggest Watchalong Sensation

YouTube is becoming more and more prevalent in the footballing world - and there's not many more notable in the Liverpool space than Anfield Agenda.

The channel now boasts an astounding 128,000 subscribers, with an ever-growing panel of contributors enhancing the quality and quantity of content.

Craig Houlden and Conor Crosbie, both Irish, co-own the brand who focus on watchalongs, celebrating and commiserating with fans in moments of pure emotion.

The LFC Transfer Room team, in this case Ritchie Slack and Chris Stonadge, who works alongside Craig and Conor, sat down for a lengthy interview on their story so far.

Where did it all start for you both on this journey?

Craig: "I've never actually heard Conor's side of the story on this - I'd be very intrigued to hear it. On my side though, I did a podcast which did okay. But for podcasts you need artwork, and for artwork you need creativity. Creativity is not something I've been blessed with.

"I went on to Twitter to ask for assistance - a couple of people replied, and Conor was the second guy who replied.

"I said to him, look, I've got to give the first guy a go and if he flakes, I'll give you a chance. He did, and Conor got it done and sent across very quickly. He became more and more integrated."

Conor: "I never knew anything about the Tweet which is the crazy thing, but I messaged every account that followed me with over 10,000 followers asking if I could do any design for them.

"Luckily Craig replied, and I never knew he only lived about an hour away from me which is mad."

Both of our brands have been built on Social Media. Craig, you posted that you would never be seen on Twitter again - will you ever go back on that or are you well clear of it?

Craig: "I am well clear! To be honest it really affected my mental health. I'm really insecure - I have this theory that a lot of us who make content are insecure because we want to feel some form of reaffirmation that what we're doing is good.

"When you go on there, you can get very much dragged down to thinking that the Twitter environment is the real world.

"For someone like me who doesn't go outside much anyway, that is a recipe for disaster.

"I will never return to it because I am so much happier. I don't think it's necessary for what we do, as such. I have never wanted it to be about me, it's about Anfield Agenda."

Conor, you saw Craig go through what he did, so being behind the scenes is probably a good idea! What are your experiences on social media like?

Conor: "As Craig said, it's toxic. I don't post myself because I don't want to put myself out there. But even me, most people don't know who I am but I still have people DM me my address.

"It is very strange behaviour . There's a probably a small group of 5-10 lads who constantly tweet nonsense to us, day in, day out. I tend to stay away from it.

"If I didn't work in this space I definitely wouldn't be anywhere near it."

Craig: "I think I'm extremely confrontational as a person as well. I get very defensive very quickly.

"Conor and I saved up massively and had a trip over to Orlando a few years ago. We went over and met some Liverpool supporters whilst we're over there.

"An incident happened whilst we were over there and it ruined the entire trip. It was picked up and ran with on social media - my wife was ringing me, crying on the phone. I was crying back to her.

"I just thought - why am I letting people who I don't know judge me like this? People are accusing you with false information and then you have this horrible dilemma.

"Do I confront the false information and correct people which may feed the trolls? It's very difficult and I'm not sure people realise the impact it can have.

"I would consider myself no shrinking violet, but I like to be able to confront people who do abuse me."

"I'll give you an example. I spoke about my son being diagnosed with autism - coincidentally I was diagnosed with Aspergers.

"I spoke about it maybe once or twice - to say to people I misread information. If I do, I apologise if I come across aggressively.

"What ends up being said is that I used autism as an excuse for my actions. I like to share with people, and when it gets turned against you it makes you almost question your faith in humanity."

Another thing that is levelled at you is that you may not want Liverpool to win because of the traction you get. Is this true?

Craig: "It's one of a number [of accusations] that gets thrown at any content creator in and around the football world.

"Liverpool's result dictates my mood over a week - I will take Liverpool winning over any amount of views any day of the week. There is no question in my mind.

"It is factually correct - and other content creators may try to spoof this - that you get more views . The worse your team is doing, the better your channel does.

"But I don't want to live through another season like last time ever again - ever again. I want the Barcelona moments, to share these moments with people."

Conor: "It is just a horrible feeling knowing this fact, as well. We saw our Aston Villa reaction video get over 500,000 views and it was brilliant because it was so funny, but we knew why it was getting views.

"It's the culture of ranting and raving about teams losing. It widens the audience then. Not only do those supporting your club enjoy it, but rival fans come to watch it too.

"Like Craig says - it is a fact, but it is a very sad fact."

In terms of how you talk about players - how difficult is it to criticise a player openly, and realise it may get to them?

Craig: "I don't care about criticising the players, if I'm honest - look, there's a line but I'm a fan who idolises these players.

"It's our job and right as fans. I would never and have never singled out a player, but I will speak exactly how I speak in the pub to my mates.

"There are 50 other occasions where I would have sang the players' praise in the question, so I don't worry. And I calm down quite quickly, by the way. In the 90 minutes I'm a lunatic - in the rest, I'm quite rational."

Conor: "It's a weird one because there's an Instagram page who posts clips of Craig, and we know for a fact Neco Williams follows it so he's definitely seen it.

"We're fans who talk openly about the players - like everyone."

Craig: "I will caveat that by saying I don't encourage it for young players, who may be more in touch and are maybe more delicate early in their career."

"There's another side we haven't touched on, which is players becoming friendly with content creators, thus not criticising said player because they may not get their signed shirt.

"I have never asked for access to players, managers or staff at all - purely because of this reason. I don't think fan channels should have a symbiotic relationship with the mainstream because of that 'cosying up' when we should have the freedom to say what we want."

Is there a line yourself and fan channels shouldn't cross when it comes to criticism or access?

Craig: "I can only speak for my own beliefs, and not for anyone else. There are different types of content creators, for example Redmen TV, who create content for a different audience to us.

"Their goal from day one could have been to have that relationship with the club and show that they do things in a very professional way, which is great - for me, our line is if we can't speak freely we won't do it.

"I've rejected a lot of deals for a lot of money because of this principle."

Conor: "I don't really think there is a set line, either. People will do as they please. For people who criticise them, don't watch them then! Don't give them the attention they want - if people go too far, people will stop watching so it will die out."

"I think public opinion dictates where the line is."

The community feel and ease of contact at Anfield Agenda is a lot more free than a lot of channels. Is this something that is important for you guys?

Conor: "It's always been so important for us - even when we had four people in the chat, we made sure Craig read out every single comment to create that community feel.

"Obviously it's go to a point now where that's impossible, but 60-70% of every stream with Craig is reading comments.

"I think that's why people enjoy what we do. We have to get everyone's opinions as we're a fan community - as you said people can access us easily on Discord and through DMs, it's what we really want to keep."

How vital is it to keep that community feel?

Craig: "It's the most difficult thing as we grow to keep that interactive nature. I came into YouTube with no idea what fan channels did.

"I did my very first stream and wanted to interact with everyone's stories, where they were watching from and the like - and it may sound untrue, but I would say there's 2-3000 people who we know a little bit about.

"I love that we can hear opinions from Venezuela or New Zealand - as a boomer myself, I find this incredible as it wasn't around when I was growing up.

"Community is the heart of everything we do. Being Irish is a huge help for us! If we get above our station, our friends and family will tear us to shreds.

"If we went around thinking we were anything other from normal, we'd be very quickly taken down by our own.

"Also, we've probably done ourselves out of 15-20,000 subscribers because of our block list. If we don't like how they interact with our community they will not be tolerated."

Conor: "If I try to open our banned list, my laptop freezes!"

Craig: "I think it helps that I'm a parent as well. I realise that a lot of or audience are younger, so I make sure that our community looks after them and that their opinion isn't undermined."

How difficult is it for you to not go too overboard when Liverpool lose one game, as it is now a rarity and not common practice?

Conor: "I suppose it's because we don't lose very many games that they hurt more - if you lose every third or fourth game it doesn't hurt.

"We have to realise how spoilt we are really - and trying not to lose your head."

Craig: "For me it is about the context of the game. When we lost to West Ham, I was annoyed but I felt they deserved to win the game. I tried to make sure I gave them that credit, but the context is always important."

What does the future hold for Anfield Agenda?

Conor: "At the moment we're just trying to flesh it out. Now is the time to bring in more faces as the last few years it's been vastly just Craig.

"Its about giving more opinions, doing extra stuff on Twitch and getting a foothold n every platform. The plan is to up the levels of production - there's exciting times ahead."

Craig: "I'm ruthless as well when it comes to getting rid of people. If you let one person down, you let everyone down. This is a team - the team is brilliant.

"We've got yourself Chris, Paddy Murphy, James Redmond, Steve Bland and Kyle MacFarlane - it's brilliant to have all these voices - maybe we could add a female one in future but that won't disrupt anything.

"We want to change people's lives - it blows my mind that there is an opportunity to do that.

"People don't see the seven years of doing this for free. We have invested £35,000 of our own money into it - we'll keep evolving, and I can't wait for the future."

