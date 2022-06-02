Expert: Liverpool To Use Summer To Lay Down Foundations To Challenge On All Fronts Again Next Season

A medical expert has been speaking about how Liverpool's pre-season training programme will set them up for another long and successful next campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's team played in every possible game during the 2021/22 season winning both domestic cups and experiencing near misses in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

IMAGO / Pro Sport Images

Ben Dinnery who runs the Premier Injuries site told Football Insider that the approach to the pre-season training will lay the platform for another long and hard season.

“It’s often referenced by the players themselves as a beasting.

“It makes it sound as though the players are being absolutely thrashed with no rationale.

“However, we know Liverpool use expertise to meticulously manage their players. They don’t leave any stone unturned.

“It’s pushing your body within the parameters in which you’re going to get those benefits and you’re not going to break down."

IMAGO / Newspix

Dinnery is convinced that putting the players through such a tough test on their character in July is what will help them deal with adversity during the season.

“When you play 60-plus games per season, you’ve got a target on your back. You’re one of the best in the world, and everyone is going to raise their game against you.

“You need to go out there knowing you can cope with whatever comes your way.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |