Fabinho Explains What He Told Luis Diaz He Would Do If Liverpool's Carabao Cup Final Against Chelsea Went To Penalties

Fabinho has been speaking about the cheeky penalty he scored at Wembley to help Liverpool win the Carabao Cup against Chelsea.

The Brazilian scored a Panenka penalty to fool Blues keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and help the Reds win the shootout 11-10 after Kepa blazed the final spot-kick over the bar.

Fabinho told reporters (via Liverpoolfc.com) ahead of the Champions League clash with Inter Milan on Tuesday, that he told Luis Diaz the day before that he would 'do a Panenka' if the match went to penalties.

“The day before, I tried to do a Panenka, but it was just me and Luis Diaz without a goalkeeper in the goal.

“I tried to shoot like this and I told him, ‘Tomorrow if we go to pens, I will shoot like this.’ He didn’t believe me, but when I was walking to the ball to take that penalty it was in my mind that I would shoot a Panenka. It worked!”

The 28 year old admitted though that you have to be prepared to be unpopular with your teammates if you attempt a Panenka and miss.

“When you shoot a penalty like this, you have to know if you miss maybe you can’t go into the dressing room because everyone will kill you! But in my mind, I was like, ‘I will take it like this.’”

Fortunately for Liverpool, Fabinho and his ten teammates all scored and the Carabao Cup is now in the trophy cabinet at Anfield.

Watch Fabinho's cheeky spot kick here:

