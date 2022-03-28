Skip to main content
"There's Nowhere Better to Play Football" | Fabinho Expresses His Desire To Stay At Anfield

Since joining with Liverpool, Fabinho has been a mainstay in the starting XI.

Recently, the midfielder expressed his love for Liverpool FC and underlined his desire to continue playing football at Anfield.

The Brazilian is in fine form and arguably playing at his highest level yet. Of his nine goals in red, six have come this season alone. 

Amidst the many rumours surrounding Mo Salah's contract negotiations and the changes that may follow, Fabinho has reiterated his loyalty to the club. 

Since he arrived in 2018, the 28-year-old has played an integral part in Klopp's system, winning five trophies with the club, including their first-ever Premier League title. 

Last summer, the midfielder put pen to paper on a five-year contract extension.

This will be a welcome vote of confidence to Liverpool fans who have been on the edge of their seat since Salah's contract talks ground to a halt. 

This season has shown the value of squad depth, with the Reds still in contention to win four trophies as they chase down Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the Premier League.

Fabinho

Fabinho's 'panenka' against Chelsea in the League Cup Final. 

No English club has ever got their hands on the elusive 'quadruple', the Reds remained in contention until the 20th of March, as they beat Nottingham Forrest in the FA Cup, boasting the longest run in the club's history.

Fabinho has been vital in this season's battle, and the Reds have surpassed last season's run. 

Keeping hold of their stars is imperative if the Merseyside club wants to continue challenging beyond this season. 

Fabinho's belief in the project may play an important part in convincing his teammates to follow suit. 

