Fabio Carvalho On Stepping Up Following Squad Injuries, An Important Man City Win & Upcoming West Ham Fixture

Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho has made a good first impression on both the Liverpool team and the supporters since his arrival from Fulham in the summer.

The 20-year-old recently started Liverpool's champions league fixture away to Fulham, in which he played the full 90 minutes, before featuring again this past weekend in Liverpool's massive 1-0 over reigning champions and Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Speaking to Liverpool's official club website, the Portuguese international admitted to feeling 'reassured' and 'privileged' following his involvement in the fixture, saying: "That's something I felt because it was 0-0 and the manager obviously felt good and trusted in me to put me on,

Not just for the team but for myself, it's something to build on and we'll keep going."

Carvalho continued, talking about the expectations he has for himself: "I've got to step up when needed – whether I start or come on. Regardless of what I do, I just need to be able to come on and produce. We'll see what happens."

The playmaker added to this, expressing his desire to represent Liverpool: "You want to come to Liverpool to play with the best and play on the biggest stage, which is what the game was the other day. But we'll just keep building our momentum and keep going."

We enjoyed the win because we deserved it, so we kind of celebrated – as we should, every win's important, especially this year in the Premier League."

The youngster has made 11 appearances thus far this season, already scoring twice.

Carvalho started to look forward to tomorrow night's Premier League fixture against West Ham: "But we have to focus on West Ham because they're a tough team to play against, so we're just focused on that now."

We played against Rangers really well and we took that momentum on to City, we just keep building and building and we'll get our confidence back.

The 20-year-old sounded off with, "They're a physical team, direct – but they also play football if you let them. We've done all the homework, so hopefully we'll be able to put on a good show."

With both Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota now out until after the world cup with injuries, Fabio Carvalho will now be thrusted into more team minutes for the reds than ever before, potentially starting with the hammers tomorrow night.

