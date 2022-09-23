'Fair Play' - Pundit Praises New Liverpool Midfielder

Over the past week, Arthur Melo has worked on his fitness by making two appearances for Liverpool's under 21s managed by Barry Lewtas.

The Brazilian played the full match in the 1-0 victory over Leicester last Saturday and then followed that up with another hour in the defeat to Rochdale in the Papa John's Trophy in midweek.

Former Scotland international Alan Hutton told Football Football Insider, the 26-year-old deserves great credit for the intent he is showing to get fit.

“You have to give him credit. He was brought in because of the injuries Liverpool had throughout their midfield. We knew the likes of Thiago (Alcantara) were going to come back.

“Fair play to Arthur (Melo). He has realised that he needs to work over and above what he was doing. Playing in the under-23s (under-21s) he can show the manager exactly what he is capable of.

IMAGO / Insidefoto

“He needs to get up to the speed of the Premier League. That is difficult. It is refreshing to see somebody who has played at the highest level go the extra mile to break into the team.”

Liverpool's next match is in the Premier League against Brighton on Saturday, 1st October and it will be interesting to see if Arthur is deemed ready for action by Jurgen Klopp.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |