November 19, 2021
'Far From Over' - Jurgen Klopp Addresses Liverpool Future After Steven Gerrard Comments

Author:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has addressed his own Anfield future in his press conference today.

The German's contract runs out in 2024, and with new Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard saying he wants Klopp to sign a 'lifetime contract'.

"Wow! I thought Stevie said some nice things, smart things, made sure it was about Villa and Gerrard. I don't have to think about [my future] thank God. We are in the middle of the season. No other managers gets asked so often about 2 or 3 years away."

"It's over when it's over, but it's far away from being over, so let's focus on that."

There has been plenty of speculation looking ahead to Klopp's departure, with Gerrard himself constantly linked alongside assistant manager Pepijn Ljinders.

Read More

But as the current Liverpool manager rightfully says, there is two and a half years left on his deal - and who knows, he may sign an extension.

Author Verdict

Will it be Steven Gerrard? He would have to succeed at Villa to have a shot at it, but that, to us, is probable.

Hopefully he's right about that lifetime contract, but even if he stays an extra few years, that would be enough for us.

