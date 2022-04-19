Skip to main content
'Fernandinho Was Very Lucky' - Former Premier League Referee Says Manchester City Midfielder Should Have Been Sent Off Against Liverpool

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has been speaking about the performance of referee Michael Oliver in Liverpool's 3-2 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.

Whilst Hackett believes Oliver had a good game, he told Football Insider he feels he should have sent off City midfielder Fernandinho.

Fernandinho

“It was an easy-going performance by Oliver.

“The players, generally, behaved themselves really well and that’s credit to both managers. It’s quite refreshing in one of the big games of the year focusing on football and not brutality. That was really good. Tactically it was sound.

“The referee did quite well but he was too lenient on Fernandinho. If you give him the first yellow you’ve really got to give him the second one. There was only that recently."

Hackett went on to say he thinks Oliver is one of the very best and believes the game needs more referees like him.

“Oliver is a mature referee, he moves around the pitch well and fulfils what you expect from a top-class referee. You want more of them in the game."

“He’s developed a maturity but he’s got to be careful now because he’ll be refereeing these teams for the next 10 or 15 years and he’s still got a job to do.

“Fernandinho was very lucky, it’s the only thing you can pick him up on from the game.”

