Atletico Madrid Legend Fernando Torres on Liverpool's Diogo Jota

Former Liverpool player Fernando Torres has given his verdict on former Atletico Madrid player Diogo Jota.

Diogo Jota joined Atletico Madrid in 2016 from Pacos de Ferreira.

However, his career didn't go as planned. Instead of making an instant impact at the Spanish club, Jota ended up being loaned out.

First he went on loan to Portuguese side FC Porto. He then went on loan to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Wolves then signed him for a reported fee of €14million in 2018 from Atletico Madrid.

After impressing at Wolves, Liverpool signed Jota for a reported £45million.

Since signing for the Reds, Jota has became a star and has broken into Jurgen Klopp's first team.

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid Legend Fernando Torres on Diogo Jota

One ex Liverpool and Atletico Madrid player who was watching the game has actually trained with a young Diogo Jota.

Fernando Torres. El Nino was at the game representing Atletico Madrid as he currently is coach at their youth set-up, but he did have some kind words to say about the Liverpool winger.

“Diogo Jota was really young when he came to Atletico. We shared a pre-season together,” Torres said on Jota.

“It’s really nice to see how he is improving and being a really important player, starting for Liverpool many times and scoring goals.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook