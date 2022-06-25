According to football finance specialist, Kieran Maguire, Liverpool could demand a higher annual fee from Nike if there is a change in the frequency that new kits are introduced.

La Source Parisienne (via footpack) reported this week that Nike are prepared to offer their clubs the option of changing their home kits every other season.

According to Footpack, L'Equipe claims that the textile industry is responsible for 2% of all global greenhouse gas emissions, and hence a move to a new home kit every two years would help fight this as well as ease the financial burden on supporters.

In an interview with Football Insider, Maguire explained he thinks that with awareness growing around these issues, it won't be easy to continue producing kits at the same rate for long.

“The annual replacement of two and, in the case of some clubs, three kits has crept into football over the course of the last decade.

“It’s difficult to justify from a sustainability perspective. Organisations such as Nike are increasingly aware of their ESG record, which stands for environment, sustainability and governance.

“This could be a flagship for them. They will still be bringing out lots of other sportswear on a seasonal basis. But football kits do attract a greater degree of scrutiny and attention.

“The younger generation are more aware of these issues. This could be a reverse ferret from Nike with regards to that."

The report from Football Insider also claims that Liverpool's upfront annual deal with Nike is less than some of their rivals as they take more money per unit sold.

Maguire believes that the Anfield hierarchy would therefore have an opportunity to renegotiate the deal if the frequency of production of new kits switches to every other year.

“Instead of trying to extract every single dollar from the Liverpool deal, they can use this as flagship.

“There will likely be some form of financial arrangement. It could be that the annual fee goes up because of the reduced volume of units sold.”

We have already seen with Brentford in the Premier League that clubs are willing to stick with the same kit for two years so it's quite possible others will follow suit soon.

