‘Firmino Can’t Be Starting Games’ - Ex-Premier League Striker Slams Jurgen Klopp for Not Starting Darwin Nunez

Liverpool could only salvage a point on the opening weekend against newly promoted Championship winners Fulham at Craven Cottage. Former Aston Villa frontman Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed the Liverpool manager's decision to start Firmino ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez.

Nunez replaced Firmino in the 50th minute, and eventually went on to score Liverpool's equalizer to make it 1-1, before setting up Mohammed Salah to again level the game at 2-2.

In an exclusive interview with Football Insider former Villa and England striker Agbonlahor believes Fulham shocked Liverpool, however, believes if Nunez started Liverpool would have won the game “Liverpool looked like they were in a bit of shock in the first half. It was like ‘How dare you attack us, we’re Liverpool’.

“The only thing I would read into it is Firmino can’t be starting games. If they started Nunez they win that game, for me."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Agbonlahor went on to slam Jurgen Klopp for not starting the Uruguyan “You can’t be making those mistakes as a manager. I don’t want to hear about fitness and Nunez not being fit. If he’s not fit, you start him then bring him off.

“You don’t leave your top signing of the summer on the bench.

“For me, that was a mistake that already puts them two points behind Man City. It’s a mistake you can’t be doing, to be honest.

“Nunez has to start. When he came on, he was the scariest player on the pitch. He caused the defence havoc like he did in the Community Shield. It really doesn’t make sense why they didn’t start him.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |