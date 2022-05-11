'Firmino Could Be A Casualty Of That' - Pundit On What The Future May Hold For Liverpool's Brilliant Brazilian

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has been discussing the competition for places in Liverpool's forward line and what this could mean for the future of striker Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian has had an interrupted campaign with injury but has still managed to score 11 times in all competitions as Liverpool try to achieve unprecedented success.

The Reds brought in Luis Diaz in an unexpected move during the January transfer window and he has been a revelation since his introduction alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan admitted that Liverpool could not be trying for a quadruple without having this competition for places.

“There’s competition all over the place, and that’s what you want when you’re trying to win every trophy.

“It’s no different to the likes of Man City. You can’t be vying for that quadruple without having a big squad."

Whelan also believes that if Liverpool look to bring in more younger players in attack like Diaz, it could spell the end for the 30-year-old.

“Diaz’s form has probably just put that seed of doubt into the head of Firmino. Is he really going to get another deal?

“He’ll be seriously worried. You’re looking at his age as well. It seems Liverpool are now trying to bring in some fresh blood.

“Firmino could be a casualty of that.”

