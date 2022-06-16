Skip to main content
'Firmino Is Not Good Enough...Time For Him To Go' - Pundit Claims Brazilian Should Be Moved On After Liverpool Signing Of Darwin Nunez

Former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino should now be sold after the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan was unveiled as a Reds player on Tuesday in a deal that could rise to a club-record £85million including add-ons.

In an interview with Football Insider, Agbonlahor claimed that now Nunez is on board, Liverpool should part ways with Brazilian Firmino who has just 12 months left on his contract.

“They needed to do it.

“Regardless of whether Mane stays or goes, they needed another attacker.

“Firmino is not good enough. He’s done well for Liverpool over the years but it’s time for him to go."

Roberto Firmino

Agbonlahor also explained that he feels that the move for Nunez was a must if Liverpool wanted to be in with a chance of toppling Premier League champions Manchester City next season.

“You’ve got to keep up with other teams, you can’t stay still. It’s a big statement signing.

“I’m sure Man City were buzzing when they signed Haaland and now they’ve seen Liverpool get Nunez they will think it’s going to be a hard season and it’s hard to call.”

