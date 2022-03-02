'Firmino, Mane, And Salah Are Not Guaranteed Starters' - Former Player On Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane's Reaction To Cup Final Substitution
Former England international Paul Robinson has been speaking about Sadio Mane's reaction to being substituted in Liverpool's Carabao Cup final victory on Sunday.
The Senegalese had been a threat to the Chelsea defence throughout and would have scored had it not been for the brilliance of international teammate and Blues keeper Edouard Mendy.
Mane was replaced by the returning Diogo Jota with just over ten minutes to go and as he returned to the bench it was clear he was not happy with the decision.
Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson believes that Mane and all of Liverpool's strikers need to understand that to compete on all fronts there will be an element of rotation, but doesn't believe Luis Diaz has been brought in to replace the 29 year old.
“I don’t think it’s going to be a problem going forward. Players like Mane have to realise that rotation is necessary for a team to compete for the Champions League, Premier League and domestic cups.
“Mane has been outstanding this season. He does not have anything to worry about. Diaz has come in and he will play his part but he isn’t there to replace Mane."
Robinson went on to say that he doesn't think any of Liverpool's strikers are now guaranteed starters but it won't be a problem when they get used to it with the number of games they play.
“It has to be said though, Firmino, Mane and Salah are not guaranteed starters in the big games now that Jota and Diaz are there.
"Things have changed. That is something they will have to adapt to. It will not be a big issue though given the amount of games they have. It is an attitude change that has to happen.”
