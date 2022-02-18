'Firmino's Still Got A Big Part To Play' - Former Player On Liverpool's Number Nine

A former Scotland international has been discussing the future of Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino amid conflicting reports as to what the future might hold for the Brazilian.

The 30 year old is out of contract in 18 months time which has led to speculation that he could be sold in the summer with Barcelona one of the potential suitors.

More recent reports however have suggested that Jurgen Klopp is keen to ensure that Firmino's deal at Liverpool is extended as he still sees him as vital to the team's success.

Alan Hutton told Football Insider that whilst the likes of new signing Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and perhaps Fabio Carvalho are the future, there is still room for the likes of Firmino who have played his part in the team's success over recent years.

Thinking About The Future

“They’re thinking about the future, with Diaz, Jota, talks for Carvalho. These guys could be the future of Liverpool.

“But I still think you have to have the players that have been there for a long time. They know the club, they’ve been loyal, they’ve produced on the big stage and still have a lot to give."

Hutton thinks at 30, Firmino still has time on his side and he can become a mentor for the younger players as well as still contributing himself like he did in midweek when he scored the opening goal against Inter Milan.

Still Got A Big Part To Play

“Firmino’s only 30. It’s not like we’re not talking about a 35-year-old and they’re giving him a four-year contract. He’s still got a lot to give, he’s going to play his part.

“So I think it’s good Liverpool are looking to refresh and the long term goals and plans.

“But, here and now, Firmino’s still got a big part to play. I think it’s a good move. I think the other players can learn off Firmino as well so it’s a good situation for player and club to be in.”

