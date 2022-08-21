Skip to main content

'Focus Again' - Mohamed Salah | Premier League | Manchester United v Liverpool

Mohamed Salah sends message to his teammates ahead of Liverpool's huge clash against Manchester United.

Liverpool's start to the season hasn't been all we had hoped for, however, what a better match for The Reds to put things right, against Manchester United.

Although Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten, dropping four points against the caliber of team they have can not be overlooked. 

As reigning champions Manchester City have won their opening two games, and Liverpool are already four points behind their competitors. 

Luis Diaz Goal Manchester United

This week sees the biggest matchup of the season between England's biggest clubs. Two teams desperate for a win will be looking to kickstart their Premier League season.

Liverpool won this fixture with a 5-0 embarrassment of their opponents last season and will be looking to do the same again, which included an hat trick by Mohamed Salah.

Speaking on Football Daily, the Egyptian King admits the start to the season has been poor for his side, but they must bounce back immediately and 'focus.'

"We didn't start the way we wanted to, but I think it's part of the game. We have to react. We lost four points in the first two games but it can happen.

Mohamed Salah David De Gea

“I think everybody is excited about the season. Everybody wants to show our football again so I think we just need to carry on. We can’t change the past so that’s why we need to focus on our next games.

“It does for everybody, not just myself, but I think for everybody we can feel that we can’t really lose a point that early. 

"You fight with City, you fight with Chelsea, two teams that don’t drop points easily. We just need to focus again and try to win games.”

Old Trafford Manchester United
