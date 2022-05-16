'For Him (Tsimikas) To Get The Winning Penalty Is Great' - Virgil Van Dijk On The Importance Of Liverpool's Squad In FA Cup Triumph

Virgil van Dijk has explained to Liverpoolfc.com his delight that Kostas Tsimikas was able to score the winning penalty in Liverpool's shootout victory to secure the FA Cup against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Dutchman who had to leave the pitch at the end of full time with a calf injury was keen to give credit to Tsimikas and those players who have not been regular starters of late but who have contributed to the team's success in the competition since January.

"Everyone is definitely part of this whole campaign. You think of the young boys in the beginning, the players who don't play as much in the league, for him (Tsimikas) to get the winning penalty is just great.

"He deserves it, he works hard. The only thing for him is that he's got one of the best left-backs in the world in front of him, but that's a good sign of a great team as well."

Van Dijk was keen to enjoy the moment but admitted a big celebration wasn't possible with the crucial Premier League match with Southampton around the corner on Tuesday.

"We need each other to push each other, so let's keep that going. We have to enjoy this a little bit, (as) difficult (as) that will be because we have Southampton away on Tuesday. We'll see."

