‘For Me, I Don’t Think You Can Look Past Jota’ - Pundit Believes Roberto Firmino Could Be Frozen Out of Liverpool

Diogo Jota put pen to paper on a new five-year deal with Liverpool on Tuesday morning as revealed by the official club website rewarding the forward for his performances since his £41million arrival from Wolves in 2020. Pundit Noel Whelan has said this could signal the end of Roberto Firmino at Liverpool.

In his two seasons on Merseyside Jota has scored 34 goals gaining nine assists in the process in just 85 games in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side. Compared to Firmino's 20 goals and 14 assists in 83 games in all competitions over the last two seasons.

Firmino who has now entered the final year of his current deal on Merseyside has been a firm fan favourite since his £36.9million arrival from German outfit Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015, winning all there is to win in English football since his arrival.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider the former Leeds United striker believes Jota is Klopp's go-to instead of the Brazilian saying “I wouldn’t want to be Jurgen Klopp, trying to make these decisions with three quality players like that.

“But when you’re looking at Jota’s form and the record he had last season, I think he’s the go-to.

“He was the one they turned to during the AFCON – he really stepped up and took that burden on his shoulders. It was really impressive.

“For me, I don’t think you can look past Jota if Nunez isn’t quite ready to come in for whatever reason.”

