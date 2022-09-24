Skip to main content
'For Them, Greed Is Good' - Finance Guru on Liverpool TV Greed

IMAGO / PA Images

'For Them, Greed Is Good' - Finance Guru on Liverpool TV Greed

With a new structure of TV rights on the horizon for the English football pyramid, finance guru Kieran Maguire believes that Liverpool is showing 'greed' to how the revenue will be split
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As reported widely over recent months, the English football pyramid is close to agreeing on a new £250million deal that will trickle down the pyramid from the top flight to help lower league sides with more secure revenue streams.

However, talks appear to of hit a stumbling block, with the majority of Premier League sides believing that the richer sides or the 'big six' should be contributing more than the rest of the league to the new proposal.

As first reported by The Times, the Premier League 'big six' believe that the contributions should be shared equally through all of the sides within the league, as opposed to the richer sides facing the brunt of the contributions.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider finance expert Kieran Maguire believes that this shows a big sign of 'greed' from Liverpool and the richer clubs within the Premier League.

“The trickle-down economics manifesto of the Big Six clubs means that want to generate more money themselves and want to keep it all to themselves, 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The plan is for there to be a greater distribution of money to the EFL as a means of reducing the cliff edge between the Premier League and the Championship."

Liverpool Crest Anfield

Maguire went on to add that the bigger sides have been very vocal on their stance around this “But the Big Six clubs, who were very vocal in terms of having a more proportionate share of money from overseas TV deals, want that cost to be shared equally between all 20 Premier League clubs.

“This is indicative of their ultimately capitalist psyche. For them, greed is good.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Mohamed Salah
News

Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Twice For Egypt Against Niger

By Neil Andrew
LeBron James
Articles

Revealed: The LFC Nike Lebron 9 Low Adult Shoes

By Neil Andrew
Virgil van Dijk Kevin De Bruyne
News

International Break - Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players

By Neil Andrew
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Luis Diaz Arthur Melo Diogo Jota
Quotes

'Fair Play' - Pundit Praises New Liverpool Midfielder

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Is Now The Fifth Highest Paid Player In The World

By Justin Foster
Jurgen Klopp
Articles

Three Big Decisions For Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp When The Premier League Returns

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham Jordan Henderson
Quotes

Former Liverpool Star John Barnes Believes Borussia Dortmund Are Bluffing On Price Of Jude Bellingham

By Damon Carr
Ismael Bennacer
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Still Interested In AC Milan Midfielder

By Neil Andrew