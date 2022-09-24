'For Them, Greed Is Good' - Finance Guru on Liverpool TV Greed

As reported widely over recent months, the English football pyramid is close to agreeing on a new £250million deal that will trickle down the pyramid from the top flight to help lower league sides with more secure revenue streams.

However, talks appear to of hit a stumbling block, with the majority of Premier League sides believing that the richer sides or the 'big six' should be contributing more than the rest of the league to the new proposal.

As first reported by The Times, the Premier League 'big six' believe that the contributions should be shared equally through all of the sides within the league, as opposed to the richer sides facing the brunt of the contributions.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider finance expert Kieran Maguire believes that this shows a big sign of 'greed' from Liverpool and the richer clubs within the Premier League.

“The trickle-down economics manifesto of the Big Six clubs means that want to generate more money themselves and want to keep it all to themselves,

"The plan is for there to be a greater distribution of money to the EFL as a means of reducing the cliff edge between the Premier League and the Championship."

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Maguire went on to add that the bigger sides have been very vocal on their stance around this “But the Big Six clubs, who were very vocal in terms of having a more proportionate share of money from overseas TV deals, want that cost to be shared equally between all 20 Premier League clubs.

“This is indicative of their ultimately capitalist psyche. For them, greed is good.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |