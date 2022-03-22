Skip to main content
Middlesbrough Youngster Djed Spence Sent Warning Over Potential Liverpool Move By Ex-Pro

Premier League Productions co-commentator and ex-footballer Andy Townsend has attempted to ward off Middlesbrough starlet Djed Spence from joining Liverpool, amid speculation that the opportunity will arise this summer.

Djed Spence

Speaking on talkSPORT yesterday, Townsend waxed lyrical about the right-back's ability but suggested that a move to Liverpool would be to the detriment of his professional development.

“...I don’t think anyone should go to a club knowing you are going to go there and going to sit (on the bench) and you are going to wait," Townsend claimed, referencing Liverpool.

The youngster needs to be at a club where he plays week in out, Townsend indicated and added that this would not be possible at the Anfield club because of the stiff competition at left-back and right-back. "Those two positions are incredibly strong at that club,” Townsend said.

Liverpool's first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and left-back Andrew Robertson are ever-presents, playing in a combined 48 Premier League games this season. The competition for places has forced Liverpool academy graduate Neco Williams to move to Fulham on loan in search of consistent first-team action.

Neco Williams
Spence in the media

It had been reported by The Northern Echo (and other media outlets) that the Reds were monitoring the 21-year-old with the view to making a move for the player in the near future.

Interestingly, German giants Bayern Munich are also said to be tracking Spence who is on a season-long loan at Nottingham Forest. Also linked to Spence are North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Spence has made 37 appearances for Forest in 21/22 so far, scoring three goals. Transfermarkt values the young defender at approximately £2.25m.

Anfield Liverpool Flag
