‘What Player Wouldn’t Want to Play for Them?’ - Former Arsenal & Chelsea Player Olivier Giroud on Playing for Liverpool

Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker and current AC Milan player Olivier Giroud has said that he would of played for Liverpool if the opportunity came up.

Liverpool have never really played with a big target man up front. We tried with the likes of Andy Carroll but they usually never worked out.

The only semi successful target man that Liverpool had was Peter Crouch, who is now considered a cult-hero at the club.

One player that could've done well as a target man would've been Olivier Giroud.

The big Frenchman has been successful everywhere he has been and at every club he always gets game time.

When asked if Liverpool had ever approached him or if he'd ever sign for the Reds, Giroud had this to say.

“Well, them to me? I don’t think so, but I have to say that Liverpool have an amazing stadium and amazing fans." Said Giroud on The Big Interview with Graham Hunter.

"What player wouldn’t want to play for them? They became European Champions League winners, they won the league, they have a great manager,”

