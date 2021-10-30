Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Former Arsenal Manager And FIFA's Arsene Wenger Impressed With Liverpool's Mohamed Salah's 'Street Football' Skills

    Author:

    FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is the best striker in the world currently. He also gave an insight as to what he refers to as the Egyptian's street football abilities.

    Wenger knows a thing or two about strikers having managed some greats in his time including Thierry Henry.

    Mohamed Salah Manchester City

    As reported by insidefutbol.com, the Frenchman had his say on Liverpool's 29 year old top scorer whilst talking on beIN SPORTS.

    Best Striker In The World

    He believes at the moment there is not a striker on the planet who is better than the player who has already scored 15 goals in all competitions this season.

    He’s top, top class and he’s certainly the best striker at the moment in the world because he scores goals that nobody else can score“.

    He is full of confidence and he is creative."

    The man who has recently proposed a World Cup every two years as part of his role for FIFA went on to praise Salah for two more aspects of his game.

    See More Liverpool V Brighton Coverage

    Read More

    Intelligence

    Intelligence was another quality that Wenger mentioned when talking about Liverpool's number 11.

    I believe, as well, he is very intelligent because the sign of players who always improve is intelligence.

    Street Football Abilities

    After scoring two sensational goals of late where Salah had danced through the Manchester City and Watford defences, Wenger believes playing street football hones those types of skills.

    You have to play street football to dribble past people like that in short spaces.

    Salah's terrific goalscoring run came to an end at Anfield on Saturday as Liverpool threw away a two goal lead to draw 2-2 against Brighton.

    Its surely won't be long until he starts a new one.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Mohamed Salah Manchester City
    Interviews

    Former Arsenal Manager And FIFA's Arsene Wenger Impressed With Liverpool's Mohamed Salah's 'Street Football' Skills

    1 minute ago
    Jude Bellingham
    Transfers

    Liverpool Looking To Bring Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham In Plus Another Midfielder

    31 minutes ago
    Adam Lallana
    Match Coverage

    Watch: Adam Lallana Says Goodbye To Anfield After Liverpool Draw With Brighton

    1 hour ago
    Brighton Jordan Henderson Trent Alexander-Arnold
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool 2-2 Brighton - Key Moment Text Summary

    2 hours ago
    Jurgen Klopp
    Interviews

    ‘Virgil Was Too Far Away’ - Jurgen Klopp Explains His Heated Discussion With Virgil Van Dijk

    3 hours ago
    Graham Potter
    Match Coverage

    'It's A Point Away At Anfield' Brighton Boss Graham Potter Delighted With His Side's Comeback Against Liverpool

    5 hours ago
    Naby Keita
    Opinions

    Opinion: Naby Keita, I Was Gunning for You More Than Ever, but Now I No Longer Can - Sorry!

    5 hours ago
    Leandro Trossard Leandro Trossard
    Match Coverage

    Watch: Fine Team Goal As Leandro Trossard Equalises For Brighton Against Liverpool

    5 hours ago