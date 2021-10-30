Former Arsenal Manager And FIFA's Arsene Wenger Impressed With Liverpool's Mohamed Salah's 'Street Football' Skills

FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is the best striker in the world currently. He also gave an insight as to what he refers to as the Egyptian's street football abilities.

Wenger knows a thing or two about strikers having managed some greats in his time including Thierry Henry.

As reported by insidefutbol.com, the Frenchman had his say on Liverpool's 29 year old top scorer whilst talking on beIN SPORTS.

Best Striker In The World

He believes at the moment there is not a striker on the planet who is better than the player who has already scored 15 goals in all competitions this season.

“He’s top, top class and he’s certainly the best striker at the moment in the world because he scores goals that nobody else can score“.

“He is full of confidence and he is creative."

The man who has recently proposed a World Cup every two years as part of his role for FIFA went on to praise Salah for two more aspects of his game.

Intelligence

Intelligence was another quality that Wenger mentioned when talking about Liverpool's number 11.

“I believe, as well, he is very intelligent because the sign of players who always improve is intelligence.“

After scoring two sensational goals of late where Salah had danced through the Manchester City and Watford defences, Wenger believes playing street football hones those types of skills.

“You have to play street football to dribble past people like that in short spaces.

Salah's terrific goalscoring run came to an end at Anfield on Saturday as Liverpool threw away a two goal lead to draw 2-2 against Brighton.

Its surely won't be long until he starts a new one.

